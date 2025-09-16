Today, Tuesday, September 16, in Okehampton looks damp with patchy rain drifting through. Overcast skies linger most of the day, though brief clearer moments might appear. Temperatures near 15°C through the afternoon and dropping to about 11°C. Light rain remains possible into the evening, keeping conditions grey. Winds stay moderate.
Tomorrow keeps the wet trend, with patchy rain returning several times. Cloudy spells dominate, but occasional breaks could offer short drier spells. Temperatures climb near 16°C, dipping to about 13°C overnight. Breezes pick up slightly, adding a cooler feel under heavier showers expected later in the day. Rain lingers briefly.
Thursday hints at milder conditions, with fewer downpours but still a chance of light rain. Skies remain partly cloudy, letting some sun peek through. Afternoon readings hover near 20°C, slipping to about 14°C after dark. A gentle breeze accompanies this mild spell, keeping the day comfortable overall. Periodic brighter intervals.
Friday generally looks brighter, featuring more sunshine than recent days. Clouds appear sporadic, but no significant rain is anticipated. Temperatures reach near 20°C and drop to about 11°C by late evening. Light winds maintain a pleasant vibe, making the skies clearer and bringing a drier weather outlook. Overall dryness persists.
This weekend could turn unsettled as patchy rain returns, especially later in the day. Temperatures hover near 16°C, dropping to about 10°C overnight. Early fog might form, clearing slowly before showers develop. Conditions remain on the slightly cooler side compared to previous days, with occasional drizzle and a brisk breeze.
This article was automatically generated
