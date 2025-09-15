Today, Monday, September 15, in Okehampton sees patchy rain with a high near 14°C. Breezes remain strong, so light rain is likely on and off. Overnight, temperatures about 11°C are expected, keeping conditions cool and damp. Plenty of cloud cover should linger, making sunshine brief throughout much of the day.
Tomorrow sees occasional rain again, although temperatures near 16°C feel a touch milder. Early hours stay about 11°C before clouds gradually thin. Afternoon drizzle might appear, but it likely won’t be as persistent. Expect gusts under cloud cover. By evening, skies could break slightly, so unsettled weather remains the main theme.
Midweek looks calmer with a midday peak of about 17°C. Patchy rain nearby could still pop up, but grey skies should dominate. Crisp morning air near 12°C warms gently as the day continues, offering a break from heavier downpours. Light breezes come and go, keeping conditions fairly comfortable throughout Wednesday.
Early sunshine greets Thursday, with a possible high close to 20°C and limited drizzle. Cloudy intervals remain, but a few bright spells are likely. Mild conditions extend into the evening, with lows near 15°C. This slight bump in temperatures could hint at a more pleasant pattern ahead. Winds stay gentle overall.
A slight dip continues Friday, with a midday peak about 19°C. Scattered rain may visit briefly, so passing clouds linger. Evening air could dip to 13°C. Some dryness might appear, likely continuing into this weekend, ensuring a mellow close to the week. Winds should stay subdued.
This article was automatically generated
