Today, Thursday, September 18, features patchy rain with occasional breaks in the cloud. Temperatures near 19°C will feel mild, with lows dipping to about 15°C in the evening. Light winds accompany the weather, so expect a mix of cloudy skies and a few drizzles throughout the day.
Tomorrow, Friday, brings partly cloudy skies and brighter conditions. Temperatures about 20°C are predicted, while overnight lows slip to near 12°C. Early morning mist could linger briefly, but sunshine should peek through the clouds later. Look for gentle breezes to help keep the atmosphere pleasant.
This weekend, Saturday, sees patchy rain mixing with some sunny spells. Temperatures near 20°C keep it mild, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Showers could spread into the evening, especially after sunset, so expect short bursts of rain. Overall, a blend of cloud and bright intervals is likely.
Sunday continues that weekend pattern with cooler air and patchy rain. Temperatures settle near 12°C at their highest, while lows hover about 9°C. Cloudy skies dominate much of the day, though occasional sunny breaks might appear. Expect a brisk breeze and increased chances of light drizzle in the evening.
Monday brings a final round of unsettled weather, with on-and-off rain drifting across much of the region. Temperatures hover about 14°C, dropping to near 9°C at night. Clouds gather steadily, and scattered showers are likely throughout the afternoon. This local forecast around Okehampton suggests moderate winds, but conditions should gradually improve by late day, though occasional drizzles might linger or fade briefly.
This article was automatically generated
