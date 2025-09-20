Today (Saturday, September 20) in Okehampton looks damp with moderate rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 8°C will keep conditions chilly. There’s a high chance of showers throughout the day, so expect grey skies. Any brief clear spells might appear later, but the rain remains dominant.
This weekend looks showery with patchy rain on Sunday. Temperatures near 12°C, falling to about 5°C overnight, provide a cool feel. Light drizzle remains possible, but some breaks in the clouds may appear later. Extra cloud cover keeps it on the dull side, but less intense than today. Expect showers.
The next day sees sunny conditions and calmer skies. Temperatures about 13°C by afternoon, with nights near 3°C. Clear weather dominates most hours, offering a bright atmosphere. No rain is expected, so clouds should stay minimal. Crisp mornings and mild afternoons define this comfortable outlook. Pleasant sunshine prevails throughout Monday.
Another pleasant spell continues Tuesday. Temperatures near 14°C, with lows about 3°C. Expect unbroken sunshine for much of the day, although a few passing clouds might appear. No showers are forecast, keeping it clear and dry. Late day warmth feels gentle for early autumn conditions. Evening temperatures remain pleasantly cool.
A misty morning emerges Wednesday, though skies may brighten later. Temperatures about 15°C and overnight lows near 5°C keep things mild. Patches of cloud could bring brief drizzle, but wider spells of dryness prevail. The day feels slightly warmer, suggesting comfortable afternoons under mostly gentle conditions. No heavy rain expected.
This article was automatically generated
