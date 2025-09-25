Today, Thursday, September 25, is expected to be sunny for most of the day, with only slight cloud cover in the afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C should warm up the early autumn air. Late evening remains clear, with cooler readings falling to about 5°C as night sets in over Okehampton.
Tomorrow looks bright again, delivering more sunshine and only minor cloud patches drifting in from time to time. Afternoon highs hover near 16°C, and later in the day, skies may turn cloudy but no rain is expected. Overnight temperatures settle about 5°C, keeping the evening crisp and calm.
Saturday might feel damp with early patches of rain, intermittent drizzle, and a few breezes throughout the day. Temperatures should peak near 15°C, while morning readings start about 8°C. Some breaks in the clouds could appear, but occasional light showers stay in the forecast, lingering off and on.
This weekend continues with Sunday bringing patchy rain and partly cloudy conditions, creating a slightly unsettled vibe. Highs reach about 15°C, and overnight lows dip near 7°C. Expect a few misty spells, occasionally clearing for brief sunshine. Light showers remain possible but not constant.
Monday is forecast to remain mostly dry and partly cloudy, with highs near 15°C. A small chance of light rain could appear by midday, clearing by late afternoon. Nighttime temperatures rest about 6°C under patches of mist and clear conditions. Occasional clouds might drift through, but heavier rain is unlikely, leaving much of the day comfortable. Skies gradually brighten toward dusk.
This article was automatically generated
