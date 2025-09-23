In Okehampton, sunny conditions persist today, Tuesday, September 23, with temperatures near 15°C at midday and about 4°C overnight. Clear skies dominate, and no rain is expected. Gentle breezes bring a refreshing feel, making the day bright from dawn until dusk. Late evening remains calm, preserving weather for nighttime hours.
Partly cloudy skies move in tomorrow, with daytime temperatures near 16°C and lows around 6°C. Rain looks unlikely, but occasional thicker clouds could appear by late afternoon. Gentle winds continue, ensuring a balanced blend of sunshine and shade. Clear spells may emerge after sunset, letting conditions remain fairly pleasant overnight.
Spells of sunshine arrive Thursday, bringing temperatures about 16°C and a low near 5°C. Showers stay away, allowing another clear afternoon and a calm evening. Skies remain bright for most of the day, with gentle breezes adding a pleasant feel. The night appears dry, offering a cool but comfortable atmosphere.
More sunshine extends into Friday, with top temperatures near 16°C and nighttime levels about 5°C. Rain remains absent, and the day promises plenty of light. Gentle winds remain steady, creating relaxed conditions from dawn onwards. Evening skies stay mostly clear, maintaining a mild feel before slightly cooler air settles overnight.
This weekend begins with mild conditions, reaching about 17°C and dipping near 6°C later. Early clouds or fairly brief drizzle might appear, but sunshine is likely by midday. Breezes could strengthen slightly, yet the day remains mostly bright. Clear skies return overnight, nicely concluding the week on a warm note.
