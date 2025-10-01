Today, Wednesday, October 1 brings clear skies and bright sunshine, with generally no hint of rain. Temperatures near 18°C pair with mild breezes across Okehampton, dropping to about 9°C by nightfall. Sunny conditions should make this weather forecast appealing for those seeking a comfortable day outlook under mostly blue skies.
Tomorrow ushers in cloudier skies with patchy rain becoming more likely during the late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 17°C during the day but could fall to about 8°C overnight. Weather conditions might turn breezy at times, so expect scattered brief wet spells that break up occasional periods of drier weather.
Friday carries a heavier downpour, with steady rain persisting through much of the afternoon. Temperatures about 17°C keep things warmer, but gusty winds could intensify as rainclouds linger. Showers might be intense at times, adding a damp feel to the day and possibly continuing before easing closer to nighttime hours.
Saturday introduces chillier weather, featuring patchy rain and brisk winds. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, while overnight lows sink to about 8°C. Occasional rain showers could appear, but short dry breaks might offer respite from the damp. Conditions remain unsettled, expect cooler air and gusts to persist through the evening.
Sunday brings intermittent rain under mostly grey skies, with occasional brighter spells sneaking through. Afternoon temperatures about 12°C keep the day on the cooler side, while nights stay near 9°C. Light drizzle may linger, but calmer winds could ease overall conditions. Expect final weekend hours to remain damp and cool.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.