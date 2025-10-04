Today, Saturday, October 4, brings patchy rain for much of the day, with a brisk breeze that might make it feel chillier. Temperatures reach about 12°C and slip near 9°C after sundown. In Okehampton, the local weather forecast points to damp conditions, so expect occasional drizzle.
Tomorrow stays showery but appears slightly milder, with daytime temperatures near 14°C and evening levels about 10°C. A gentle breeze replaces stronger gusts, though clouds remain dominant. Rain might ease later, allowing brief drier intervals, but grey skies hold firm for most of the afternoon.
Monday looks overcast but calmer, bringing fewer showers. Temperatures climb near 17°C, feeling notably warmer than recent days, with lows about 9°C overnight. Minimal wind keeps conditions steady, and the likelihood of afternoon rain remains low, offering a more settled outlook for those craving a drier spell.
Tuesday promises partly cloudy weather with occasional sunny spells. Afternoon temperatures hover near 16°C, while twilight hours dip around 8°C. Light winds give a gentle feel, and any threat of rain is minimal, which should help keep skies brighter. Conditions remain fairly mild, encouraging a pleasant autumn vibe.
Wednesday appears mostly sunny, with temperatures about 15°C and cooler evenings near 6°C. Clouds stay scarce, and the breeze stays quiet, allowing the sun to linger. Overall conditions remain dry, rounding off a stable forecast for midweek. Morning fog may appear, yet it should clear quickly, leaving bright skies for much of the day. Expect a slight chill overnight, but daytime warmth still holds.
