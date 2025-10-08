Today, Wednesday, October 8, brings patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells in Okehampton. Temperatures about 16°C could peak around midday, while drizzle might appear now and then. Late afternoon may see brief brighter intervals, though cooler air near 7°C is likely at night. A mild breeze could linger slightly.
Tomorrow should feel more uplifting, with cheerful sunshine dominating and temperatures near 16°C. Skies may remain clear for most of the day, and a light wind could keep conditions comfortable. Early morning lows about 6°C might roll in before sunrise, so general calm is expected from dawn onward.
Friday promises even warmer weather, with bright sunny skies and a peak near 19°C. Morning hours may start about 7°C, gradually climbing as the sun rises higher. There’s no hint of rain, so the day appears set for steady sunshine. Light breezes could accompany the afternoon, maintaining a pleasant outdoor feel.
Saturday carries on the sunny trend, with highs reaching about 18°C. The morning could start near 9°C, gradually giving way to comfortable midday conditions. Clouds might be minimal, allowing extended clear spells. No rain is expected, making it a bright day overall. Mild winds may appear but remain gentle.
This weekend concludes with Sunday offering plenty of sun again and highs around 18°C. Early readings near 8°C might greet early risers, quickly lifting as the day progresses. Gusts may become slightly stronger, though skies stay mostly unclouded. No showers seem to be on the horizon, wrapping up the week with bright conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.