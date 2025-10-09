Today is Thursday, October 9, featuring partly cloudy weather with early-morning mist clearing to reveal sunshine by midday. Highs are set to reach about 16°C, while evening readings drop near 6°C under calm conditions. Dry skies are forecast, giving a chance for clear spots throughout the day in Okehampton.
Tomorrow promises a sunny outlook with bright spells dominating the forecast. Temperatures hover about 19°C in the afternoon, easing to near 7°C by night. No drizzle is expected, and skies look pretty clear late on. Mild weather remains likely, making conditions ideal for those craving pleasant days.
Saturday should bring partly cloudy skies along with occasional breaks of sunshine. Daytime temperatures reach about 18°C, dipping near 8°C after sunset. Early hours might feel a bit cool, but conditions stay dry. Any passing clouds will likely move quickly, promising decent weather for most of the day.
Sunday remains bright with plenty of sunshine throughout. Afternoon highs climb to about 18°C before gently falling near 8°C at night. Winds could pick up slightly, but no rain is anticipated. Clear skies around sunset might offer a crisp evening, rounding out a pleasant stretch of fair weather.
Monday looks sunny again, with daytime values hitting about 17°C before cooling near 6°C overnight. Fog patches could develop in the early hours, but skies are likely to turn clear as the day progresses. Blustery gusts are possible, yet the overall forecast points to a dry and refreshing day. No showers are expected from early dawn to dusk.
This article was automatically generated
