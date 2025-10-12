Today, Sunday, October 12, looks bright with sunshine dominating the skies. Temperatures near 17°C by early afternoon and dropping to near 6°C overnight promise a pleasant day for Okehampton. No rain is expected, so conditions stay dry from dawn to dusk, making the atmosphere comfortable as gentle breezes pass through.
Tomorrow will be cloudier, with only brief sunny spells possible. Expect midday temperatures near 17°C before dipping to about 7°C tonight. A drizzle might appear around midday, but conditions stay mostly dry. Breezes remain modest, and cloud cover helps keep the afternoon slightly milder. Overcast skies linger well after sundown.
Expect clearer conditions on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 16°C by midday. An early chill near 7°C gradually lifts as sunshine peeks through the morning. Rain remains unlikely, delivering a pleasant break in the grey. Light breezes continue, and daytime warmth feels comfortable despite periodic clouds.
Expect mild sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures about 15°C by midday and lows near 6°C at dawn. Mostly dry conditions persist, although thin clouds may wander overhead. Any morning mist dissipates quickly, revealing brighter spells into the afternoon. Light breezes make for a relaxed feel. Overall, skies remain fairly pleasant.
Another day of gentle weather emerges on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 15°C. Overnight readings hover near 5°C, keeping evenings crisp. Rainfall remains absent, leaving conditions tranquil through dusk. Light winds ensure a steady feel, while morning fog may reduce visibility. Clear patches dominate the late day.
