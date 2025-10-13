Today, Monday, October 13, begins with early cloud cover and the chance of brief light rain moving in around midday. However, the skies may brighten as afternoon progresses, offering a few sunny intervals. Temperatures should reach about 17°C, dipping near 5°C overnight, with mild winds. Breezes remain moderate, so no strong gusts are expected.
Tomorrow stays generally cloudy, but there could be some clearer spells by late morning. The day is likely to remain dry, and temperatures hover near 16°C, falling about 7°C after dark. Light mist could appear at dawn, though it should vanish quickly. Skies could turn a little grey in the afternoon, but any drizzle appears unlikely.
Wednesday is set to feature a good deal of sunshine mixed with passing cloud. Most of the day looks dry, with highs near 15°C and lows about 6°C. Skies should remain uncluttered by significant rain, so expect a mellow atmosphere. Gentle breezes keep things comfortable during daylight hours.
Thursday starts off bright and stays mostly sunny, though the temperature sits near 14°C at its peak and drops to about 5°C overnight. Clear conditions should persist into the evening, with only occasional clouds drifting through. Late afternoon sunshine is likely to linger, and no showers are on the horizon.
Friday might be partly cloudy at times, yet the sun is expected to peek through occasionally. Temperatures reach about 15°C and slip near 5°C later on. The day seems calm, offering a gentle backdrop for Okehampton. Nightfall may bring a slight chill, though conditions stay largely dry.
