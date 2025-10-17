Today, Friday, October 17, starts with patchy rain, though brighter spells appear later. Early drizzle could drift in and out, but breaks of sunshine might emerge by afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C keep things mild, and the breeze remains moderate. In Okehampton, the weather pattern includes occasional morning showers before calmer skies return. Overall, expect a changeable forecast into the evening.
Tomorrow sees some cloud cover and bursts of rain, especially by evening. Partial sunshine may surface early on, but passing showers remain possible. Temperatures near 13°C might feel cooler in any brief breeze, though an occasional bright spell could bring a hint of warmth. Expect mixed conditions overall.
Sunday features a fair amount of rain, with heavier showers expected through the day. Intervals of light drizzle may appear between downpours, keeping surfaces damp. Temperatures about 15°C offer mild conditions, although gusty winds could make it feel brisk. Any fleeting dryness might fade quickly under lingering clouds.
Monday brings steady showers, frequently topping up an already damp weekend. Morning clouds may dominate, with occasional bursts of rain later. Temperatures near 13°C might stay consistent, while skies remain grey, offering little sunshine. Expect a wet start to the week.
Tuesday looks set to hold patchy rain, with some mist possibly lingering after dark. Pockets of clearer skies could tease brief dryness, but drizzle somehow remains a possibility. Temperatures about 12°C might conclude this unsettled forecast, ending a string of showery days. Overall, a mix of cloud and rain prevails, limiting brighter moments.
This article was automatically generated
