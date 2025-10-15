Today, Wednesday, October 15, in Okehampton, is expected to begin with fog and cloud cover. The sky should clear slightly later, letting in a bit of sun. Temperatures near 15°C promise a cool but not chilly day, with no rain anticipated. Some misty pockets may linger, but overall conditions look calm.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny. Early mist might pop up, but clear skies are likely by mid-morning. Temperatures about 15°C will keep things mild, with gentle breezes adding a fresh feel. No rain is forecast, so the day should remain dry and pleasant for most areas.
Friday could bring a brief spell of patchy rain around midday. Sunny intervals are set to return soon after, and temperatures near 15°C will feel comfortable. Some brief cloud patches may pass overhead, but they are unlikely to develop into sustained showers. Winds remain moderate, allowing for a relaxed atmosphere.
This weekend begins with a partly cloudy start on Saturday. Morning sun could break through before midday, and temperatures near 15°C keep conditions feeling mild. A bit of cloud might drift by in the afternoon, but meaningful rain seems unlikely. Light breezes should maintain a fairly comfortable day overall.
Sunday looks set for moderate rain at times, offering cooler moments under overcast skies. Temperatures about 15°C will still feel mild despite occasional showers. Drizzle could intensify sporadically in some areas, though it may ease later on. Light wind gusts might accompany heavier downpours, wrapping up the week on a wetter note.
This article was automatically generated
