Today, Thursday, October 16, looks partly cloudy with minimal rain chances. Sunshine peeks through those clouds, and local weather stays dry. Temperatures hover near 15°C during the afternoon, with calmer breezes providing a mild feel. Overnight lows fall near 5°C, making this a pleasant day for relaxed outdoor plans.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain as the daily forecast suggests occasional drizzle from midday. Occurrences of damp weather are likely, yet some brighter spells may appear. Temperatures rise to about 15°C, with moderate winds picking up later. Conditions clear slightly into the evening, but a few lingering showers could remain.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing patchy rain, particularly through the afternoon. Breezes strengthen, and cloud cover dominates much of the sky. Temperatures linger near 14°C, with occasional dry intervals. Drizzle might become heavier at times, so expect a damp feeling overall. An overcast evening sets the stage for Sunday.
Sunday promises moderate rain throughout the day, keeping surfaces wet under thick grey clouds. Temperatures edge close to 14°C again, with rainfall intensity varying. Brief breaks could appear but remain limited as persistent showers dominate. Winds stay steady, which could add a cooler feel. Patchy mist may creep in overnight.
Monday carries on the unsettled pattern with patchy rain likely at intervals. Temperatures peak around 13°C, while breezes pick up again in some spots. Conditions may shift between light showers and overcast skies, with occasional drizzle thrown in. Showers linger by nightfall, leaving moisture in the air. Brief glimpses of sunshine may occur between showers. Okehampton remains a key location for local weather watchers.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.