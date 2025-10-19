Sunday, October 19 arrives with moderate rain expected for much of the day in Okehampton. Temperatures near 15°C and about 11°C promise damp conditions with occasional drizzle in the morning. Afternoon rain persists, though it may lighten at times. Skies remain cloudy, keeping a cool and unsettled atmosphere.
Tomorrow continues the wet forecast, with moderate rain likely through much of the day. Temperatures near 14°C and about 11°C keep it on the cooler side. Frequent showers persist, occasionally easing into lighter bursts. Low clouds remain prominent, encouraging damp weather conditions from morning until late evening.
The next day sees patchy rain early on, with occasional lighter showers. Temperatures near 12°C and about 8°C provide a brisk feel. Overcast skies linger yet may break slightly, offering brief spells without rain. Damp conditions remain possible later, though any showers should be less persistent than recent days.
Midweek brings mostly overcast conditions, with patchy rain a possibility. Temperatures near 13°C and about 8°C keep the air cool. Morning mist may appear before giving way to cloudy skies. Light showers could develop into the evening, but some drier periods might emerge during the afternoon.
Later in the week sees more unsettled weather, as patchy rain remains in the forecast. Temperatures near 14°C and about 8°C keep conditions on the cooler side. Some showers could turn heavier, especially by late afternoon. A few breaks in cloud cover might appear, though breezy spells linger. This weekend remains changeable, with periods of rain and brief clear spells.
This article was automatically generated
