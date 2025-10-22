Today, Wednesday, October 22, arrives with heavy rain dominating the weather forecast. Persistent downpours are likely throughout the day, and skies remain grey. Temperatures about 13°C add a cool feel, but conditions should still be manageable for quick errands outside. Breezes might pick up later, bringing more wet spells.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain hanging around with temperatures near 10°C. Expect occasional breaks in the clouds, but showers remain likely. Conditions stay on the chilly side, so keep in mind it might feel cooler at times. Winds could gust, adding a blustery vibe to the overall weather forecast.
Friday could bring patchy rain for much of the day, with temperatures near 10°C and occasional lighter drizzle. Skies stay overcast, though brief cloud breaks may appear. Conditions remain damp, but heavier bursts of rain should be limited. A moderate breeze continues, though less intense than earlier in the week.
Saturday looks unsettled with patchy rain continuing and temperatures about 10°C. Periods of drizzle are likely, though a few drier spells might make an appearance. Cloud coverage stays plentiful, preventing any major warming. Light to moderate winds keep things brisk, but conditions may ease slightly during late afternoon hours.
Sunday sees more rainfall across Okehampton, with temperatures near 9°C. Showers continue most of the day, creating a damp and brisk feel. A few calmer moments could emerge, yet wet conditions dominate. Clouds remain thick, and a gentle breeze persists to keep things feeling cool. No major temperature swings are likely throughout the afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
