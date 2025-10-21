Today, Tuesday, October 21, in Okehampton promises patchy rain with short drier spells that may brighten the overall weather picture. Temperatures near 14°C will combine with lows close to 8°C, offering mild but occasionally damp conditions. Showers may persist throughout the day, yet breaks in the cloud cover could provide brief glimpses of calmer skies.
Tomorrow brings heavier rain, with persistent downpours continuing well into the day. Temperatures close to 13°C pair with lows about 7°C, ensuring cooler early mornings and late evenings. While occasional lulls might offer slight relief, wet conditions will likely dominate, keeping puddles active across many areas.
Thursday continues the trend of wet weather, delivering moderate rain amid generally cloudy skies. Temperatures near 9°C merge with lows close to 6°C, setting a chilly tone. Showers may shift intensity throughout the day, but rainfall remains a key feature, ensuring those grey clouds linger overhead.
Friday remains unsettled, featuring periods of drizzle and frequent showers that keep the atmosphere moist. Temperatures about 9°C combined with lows near 6°C maintain a brisk feel. Cloudy patches could give way to brief clearer moments, though damp spells will likely stick around, shaping a consistently overcast scenario.
This weekend appears overcast, accompanied by patchy rain persisting through much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C mingle with lows about 7°C, creating a consistently cool environment. Showers look probable at various intervals, though occasional pauses in the rain might occur briefly. Overall, expect a soggy wrap-up to the week and keep things thoroughly soaked.
This article was automatically generated
