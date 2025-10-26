Thursday shows signs of heavier rainfall and gustier conditions, with temperatures near 15°C suggesting a milder feel despite the moderate rain. Low readings about 9°C in the early hours should steadily rise, yet the damp outlook won’t relent easily. The weather forecast for Okehampton follows a similar pattern, blending sporadic drizzle with occasional heavier showers all week. Conditions remain variable, with shifting patterns of drizzle and cloudy intervals. Occasionally windy spells may arise through these days.