Today, Sunday, October 26, will feel rather wet, with patchy drizzle and occasional rain. Temperatures about 6°C in the early hours will climb to near 11°C later, bringing a cool day under cloudy skies. A persistent breeze might add to the chilly feel, so expect showers on and off.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, with a quick splash or two throughout the day. Temperatures about 8°C at dawn should reach near 12°C by midday. Cloudy periods may dominate, but an occasional break could reveal a brighter moment before another round of drizzle returns.
Tuesday might remain unsettled, featuring short bursts of rain and plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures close to 7°C at sunrise could rise to near 12°C by the afternoon. A few lighter spells might dot the day, though not for too long.
Wednesday is set to carry on the grey theme, as rain tries to creep in again. Mild conditions continue with readings near 13°C, though early morning figures about 8°C will remind everyone it’s still quite cool. Patchy showers remain likely.
Thursday shows signs of heavier rainfall and gustier conditions, with temperatures near 15°C suggesting a milder feel despite the moderate rain. Low readings about 9°C in the early hours should steadily rise, yet the damp outlook won’t relent easily. The weather forecast for Okehampton follows a similar pattern, blending sporadic drizzle with occasional heavier showers all week. Conditions remain variable, with shifting patterns of drizzle and cloudy intervals. Occasionally windy spells may arise through these days.
