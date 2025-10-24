Today, Friday, October 24, sees patchy rain around Okehampton, with occasional grey skies and drizzle possible. Conditions remain unsettled, with temperatures near 11°C and lows about 5°C by late evening. Winds could be breezy, adding to the cool feel throughout the day. Expect light showers frequently.
Tomorrow could bring more patchy rain, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Skies remain mostly cloudy, so brighter spells may be limited. A few short bursts of drizzle are possible, but conditions should be calmer by late afternoon. Occasional breezes reinforce the cool feeling throughout the daylight hours.
This weekend on Sunday features moderate rainfall with steady showers throughout the day. Temperatures near 11°C could keep things damp, while overnight lows hover about 7°C. Cloud cover remains dense, bringing limited brighter periods. Winds may pick up again, adding a chill to outdoor conditions. Rainfall looks persistent at intervals.
Monday might see patchy rain return, with more cloud cover dominating. Daytime temperatures look near 11°C, falling to about 6°C overnight. Periods of dryness offer occasional breaks from damp skies. Breezes could still be noticeable, though calmer stretches are likely. Conditions remain unsettled, but heavy downpours appear more sporadic now.
Tuesday looks brighter, though patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures near 13°C keep it milder, with lows about 5°C. Some cloud breaks allow glimpses of clearer skies, but lingering drizzle could occur at times. Overall, conditions lean towards calmer and less windy weather, suggesting fewer sudden showers. Sea of grey might break occasionally, by midweek.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.