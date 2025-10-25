Today is Saturday, October 25 in Okehampton, bringing steady rain and occasional gusts throughout the morning. Damp conditions linger well into the afternoon and evening, with patches of drizzle that may turn heavier at times. Temperatures hover near 9°C, making the day feel cool despite a few brief dry intervals.
Tomorrow sees a continuation of showery weather, although some respite might emerge by midday. Rain remains likely through much of the afternoon, offering only limited breaks. Temperatures reach about 11°C, creating a slightly milder setting than today. Evening clouds remain mostly overhead, bringing occasional light rain to end the day.
The day after brings lingering drizzle interspersed with drier interludes. Skies stay gloomy for extended periods, and wind gusts pick up sporadically. Thermometers climb near 11°C, hinting at moderate conditions by midday. Late-afternoon clouds keep the atmosphere murky and breezy, with further drizzle possible. Nighttime remains cool and damp overall.
Another shift emerges on the following day, when patchy rain alternates with occasional brightness. Daytime conditions feel milder, as temperatures approach 13°C under lingering cloud. Rainfall intensity may lessen somewhat, though scattered showers still wander through later hours. Breezes ease slightly, maintaining a calmer feel by early evening and overnight.
Midweek closes out the forecast with misty patches and overcast skies. Showers remain possible, but temperatures hover near 13°C for much of the day, dropping close to 6°C after sundown. Conditions appear calmer overall, though occasional damp spells linger. Any clearer breaks should stay short-lived, sustaining a lukewarm, cloudy vibe.
This article was automatically generated
