Today, Tuesday, October 28, might feel damp with patchy rain and occasional drizzle drifting across the region. Temperatures near 12°C are expected, dropping to about 8°C later, bringing a cool and cloudy evening. Soggy spells may linger but brief clearer moments could break through. Overall, the local weather forecast remains unsettled.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain dominating much of the day, with heavier bursts possible that might soak roads. Temperatures hover near 11°C, while nights descend to about 5°C, ensuring a chilly shift after sunset. Clouds will likely stick around, making any sunshine fleeting at best.
Thursday could deliver frequent showers, mixing light drizzle with pockets of heavier rain across the forecast. Highs land near 13°C, though breezy gusts might intensify the cool feel by evening. Skies remain mostly grey, yet occasional lulls in rainfall could allow glimpses of brightness.
Friday features patchy rain nearby and additional unsettled spells throughout the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C linger, while lows reach about 8°C, sustaining a slightly brisk mood after dark. Minimal breaks from clouds may appear momentarily, but moisture in the air keeps the weather fairly damp.
This weekend sees moderate rain persisting into Saturday, continuing a damp trend in the local forecast. Daytime readings hover near 9°C, with nights dipping to about 7°C, ensuring an ongoing chill. Wind gusts may pick up, creating a blustery feel that reinforces the soggy conditions. Occasional lighter intervals could appear, but showers remain likely, maintaining damp roads well past nightfall. Overall, no major clearing is expected in Okehampton.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.