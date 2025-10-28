This weekend sees moderate rain persisting into Saturday, continuing a damp trend in the local forecast. Daytime readings hover near 9°C, with nights dipping to about 7°C, ensuring an ongoing chill. Wind gusts may pick up, creating a blustery feel that reinforces the soggy conditions. Occasional lighter intervals could appear, but showers remain likely, maintaining damp roads well past nightfall. Overall, no major clearing is expected in Okehampton.