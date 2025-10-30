Today, Thursday, October 30, in Okehampton sees moderate rain with temperatures near 13°C. Morning clouds may break briefly, followed by persistent showers through late afternoon. Rainfall could remain steady and breezes might pick up speed. Light drizzle continues tonight, creating damp conditions and keeping vibes grey. Occasional gusts remain possible.
Tomorrow should stay rainy, with temperatures about 14°C. Skies may remain overcast, and occasional showers persist throughout the morning. Afternoon drizzle could linger, but brief breaks in cloud cover offer minimal relief. Evening conditions remain moist, sustaining a damp atmosphere. Light winds might accompany sporadic downpours. Local puddles could form.
This weekend might bring moderate rain with temperatures near 11°C. Showers appear steadily in the morning, intensifying by midday. Damp weather extends into the evening, maintaining cool breezes. Overnight rainfall likely keeps skies dreary. Cloud bursts might be heavier at times, particularly if afternoon conditions worsen. Patchy dryness remains scarce.
Sunday seems similarly wet, featuring moderate rain and temperatures near 10°C. Persistent drizzle sets the tone early on, while patchy clouds dominate the afternoon. Breezes remain noticeable, and evening rain could continue, ensuring the atmosphere stays softly humid. Early bursts of showers might bring quick soaks. Brief lulls look unlikely.
Monday looks no brighter, bringing moderate rain and temperatures about 14°C. Showers might shift from light drizzle to heavier bursts by midday. Grey skies linger throughout, and a steady breeze adds to the damp feel. Late evening downpours keep the forecast wet. Short dry spells remain elusive, prolonging soggy conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.