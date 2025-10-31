Today, Friday, October 31, brings moderate rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 14°C set the tone, dipping to about 10°C by nightfall. Expect short spells of lighter showers in the afternoon, keeping the day feeling damp across Okehampton. Breezes might strengthen slightly, adding extra coolness.
Tomorrow continues the wet weather with periods of steady rain. Temperatures hover near 11°C, alongside brisk breezes that might pick up later. Occasional breaks in the showers could appear, but clouds remain dominant for most of the day. Patchy mist may also develop in sheltered spots.
This weekend sees Sunday stay unsettled as moderate rain continues. Temperatures about 10°C ensure a chilly feel, with grey skies dominating. Brief dryness is possible, though frequent downpours are likely to punctuate the day. Winds may reach higher gusts, contributing to the damp atmosphere. A few fleeting sunny spells might sneak through.
The new week arrives Monday with more moderate rain expected. Temperatures near 14°C suggest milder conditions, though showers likely persist. Cloud cover remains thick, and occasional heavier bursts of rain could disrupt any hint of sunshine. Wind speeds may also spike briefly. Overcast conditions remain prone to lingering around.
Further ahead, Tuesday introduces patchy rain with some drier spells. Temperatures about 14°C round off the week on a mild note, yet breezy gusts remain possible. Skies might brighten at times, but scattered moisture keeps the forecast mixed. Extra humidity could linger, ensuring an occasionally damp feel. Early clouds may give way to partial clarity. Evening stays mild.
This article was automatically generated
