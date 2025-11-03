Patchy rain is expected today, Monday, November 3, with lengthy cloudy spells over Okehampton. Temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 10°C by nightfall. Winds remain brisk, but any rain should be light during midday. Skies may brighten briefly, though showers remain the main feature.
Moderate rain arrives tomorrow, bringing heavier bursts before midday. Temperatures hover about 14°C, accompanied by steady breezes that could pick up later. Rainfall becomes widespread until early evening. Cloudbursts might break unexpectedly, so dryness could be fleeting during late afternoon.
Heavy rain is likely on Wednesday, with persistent showers throughout the day. Temperatures stay about 14°C, and some drizzle could linger into the evening. Blustery winds may occur, but calmer spells are possible. Downpours remain consistent, keeping surfaces wet for much of the daytime.
Thursday sees a cooler change, as patchy rain continues periodically. Temperatures linger near 11°C, and the air feels crisper compared to earlier in the week. Occasional drizzle may fall, but some breaks in cloud cover could appear. Winds might gust, but nothing too severe is anticipated.
Moderate rain returns on Friday, keeping conditions damp and overcast. Temperatures reach about 13°C, with passing showers likely through the afternoon. Some intervals of lighter rain might emerge, but skies stay generally gloomy. This weekend could see unsettled weather continuing. However, if showers ease briefly, the evening looks to remain cloudy. Expect a gentle breeze as night falls.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.