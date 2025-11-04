Today, Tuesday, November 4, feels wet with moderate rain dominating most hours. Showers arrive early, bringing steady drizzle throughout the day. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures near 14°C are forecast by late afternoon. Expect persistent grey skies with frequent rainfall, but no sign of snow. Breezes stay fresh, ensuring damp conditions linger.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain easing at times, offering cloudy spells in the morning. Slight mist lingers but heavier bursts could appear midday, with temperatures about 15°C. Okehampton experiences moderate breezes, so scattered showers may pass swiftly. Humidity remains high, though evening looks drier and generally overcast. Rain might return overnight.
Thursday promises a mix of cloudy skies and occasional drizzle. Early fog may lift, revealing brief spells of dry weather, then patchy showers form midday. Temperatures near 15°C suggest mild conditions, with calmer winds than earlier in the week. Light rain could linger into late afternoon, keeping skies gloomy.
Friday appears calmer, with partly cloudy skies early on. Sunny intervals develop around midday, pushing temperatures near 14°C. Rainfall looks unlikely, leaving mild air and a gentle breeze. Morning mist could clear quickly, offering decent visibility during daylight. Conditions should remain comfortable through evening, with no significant showers expected.
This weekend stays cooler, with patchy rain lingering on Saturday. Morning mist might keep things grey, then occasional drizzle returns, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Temperatures about 12°C maintain a noticeable chill, while lighter winds accompany intermittent breaks in cloud. By nightfall, conditions remain damp, but no snowfall is anticipated.
