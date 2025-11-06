Today, Thursday, November 6 in Okehampton sees patchy rain before turning partly cloudy. Mist could appear at dawn, but sunshine might break through later. Temperatures near 15°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 9°C by late evening. Gentle breezes help keep things mild, offering a pleasant local weather forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with light drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C peak around midday, dipping to about 9°C toward nightfall. Clouds may linger, but a few breaks could appear. The daily forecast suggests a stronger breeze, adding a cool feel to the local weather.
Saturday sees early mist, turning partly cloudy by midday. Patchy rain may pop up later, but brighter spells are possible. Temperatures about 12°C keep conditions mild, though evening drops near 6°C bring a slight chill. Light winds persist, defining a typical weekend forecast.
Sunday looks wetter, with moderate rain likely in the evening. Drizzle could appear in the afternoon, and lighter rain might stick around off and on. Temperatures near 14°C keep it mild through the day, only falling to about 10°C at night. Expect bursts of heavier showers that define this weekend weather.
Monday brings misty conditions in the morning, followed by cloudy spells through midday. Sunshine might break through briefly, keeping local weather mostly calm. Temperatures near 11°C offer a comfortable feel, with lows about 6°C later. Gentle winds remain steady, shaping a mild forecast to finish the day. Skies may clear slightly late on, complementing a quite calm daily forecast overall.
This article was automatically generated
