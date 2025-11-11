This weekend brings occasional patchy rain and only brief chances for clearer skies. Temperatures stay about 13°C, offering a cooler yet comfortable vibe. Lighter drizzle may linger, but heavy downpours should remain limited. A local five-day forecast suggests overall unsettled conditions continue, though some small breaks could appear. Through the rest of the week, skies remain variable, and moderate rain could quickly develop. Any extended sunshine will likely be fleeting. Expect unsettled weather overall.