Today, Tuesday, November 11, is delivering moderate rain and plenty of cloud cover. Conditions stay breezy, and showers won’t ease much. Expect persistent rainfall throughout the day, so a local weather update might mention wet roads. Temperatures linger near 14°C, and the rain keeps everything damp around Okehampton.
Tomorrow seems just as wet, with moderate rain dominating the morning hours. Skies remain grey, and occasional breaks will be short-lived. Drizzle is set to reappear by midday, so persistent dampness is on the cards. Temperatures sit about 14°C, delivering another mild yet soggy spell.
The next day brings patchy rain lingering from morning to evening, with a possible mist rolling in. Some cloud breaks may offer brighter spells, but that won’t be widespread. A few showers are likely, keeping things dull, and temperatures hover near 13°C.
The following day features more moderate rain, making for a generally soggy afternoon. Winds may pick up slightly, adding to the unsettled feel. Temperatures hover near 14°C, maintaining mild weather conditions, and clouds will stick around with little sign of sunshine.
This weekend brings occasional patchy rain and only brief chances for clearer skies. Temperatures stay about 13°C, offering a cooler yet comfortable vibe. Lighter drizzle may linger, but heavy downpours should remain limited. A local five-day forecast suggests overall unsettled conditions continue, though some small breaks could appear. Through the rest of the week, skies remain variable, and moderate rain could quickly develop. Any extended sunshine will likely be fleeting. Expect unsettled weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.