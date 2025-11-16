Today, Sunday, November 16, brings a grey start with overcast skies and occasional light rain near midday. Conditions in Okehampton stay calm, and temperatures rise to about 10°C before dipping close to 2°C overnight. Despite a few clouds lingering, the day should remain mostly dry overall.
Tomorrow looks bright under clear skies. Sunny conditions dominate, with temperatures near 6°C by midday, dropping close to 0°C after sunset. No showers are expected, ensuring a crisp day that stays comfortable. Breezes remain gentle, offering a pleasant stretch of local weather for the next few hours.
Tuesday ushers in unsettled weather, featuring patchy rain around midday and gusty spells later. Raindrops might appear on and off, though heavier downpours are unlikely. Temperatures should hover near 9°C, gradually easing towards 5°C in the evening. Skies could brighten briefly, but persistent clouds keep sunshine limited.
Wednesday brings more rain, with occasional drizzle through midday and intermittent showers into the afternoon. Temperatures reach about 6°C, then slip close to 1°C overnight. Though the day feels damp, breaks between showers may offer mild relief. Wind gusts remain moderate, ensuring conditions stay manageable for the midweek forecast.
Thursday remains mostly grey, with overcast skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures peak about 5°C and dip below freezing overnight. Rainfall stays absent, allowing the area to dry out after earlier showers. Winds lighten considerably, making conditions calmer as the week winds down. Nothing dramatic appears on the horizon before the weekend arrives. Skies remain dull, but no surprises expected.
This article was automatically generated
