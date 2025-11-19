Today, Wednesday, November 19, brings patchy rain throughout the morning and afternoon, with occasional light snow flurries possible as evening approaches. Temperatures near 5°C should prevail, dipping to about -1°C overnight for a frosty finish. Weather conditions look cold overall, so expect a mix of drizzle and chilly air that may linger into late hours.
Tomorrow features unsettled weather, starting with possible snow showers early on and shifting to wet spells in the afternoon. Peak temperatures remain near 4°C, dropping to about -1°C after dark. These conditions keep the forecast rather wintry, so be prepared for rain turning momentarily slushy.
Friday continues the chilly trend and adds brief periods of overcast skies. Temperatures about 5°C still dominate, with overnight dips near -2°C. Light drizzle might emerge at times, but heavy downpours are less likely. Overall, the day remains brisk, reinforcing a cool atmosphere for anyone heading out.
Saturday’s forecast indicates mostly patchy rain, possible fog in the early hours, and slightly milder weather overall. Daytime readings hover near 8°C, while evening figures sit about 5°C. Occasional drizzle could break out intermittently, punctuated by the possibility of cloudy intervals. Conditions stay damp, but less cold than previous days.
Sunday brings moderate rain and cooler touches, with temperatures about 8°C easing to near 4°C once night settles in. Overcast skies dominate, delivering rather steady showers that may persist for several hours around Okehampton. Any hope of dryness remains slim, making for quite a damp conclusion to the weekend before conditions evolve again.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.