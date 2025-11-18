Conditions stay damp today, Tuesday, November 18 in Okehampton, with patchy rain and drizzle likely all day. Temperatures near 0°C at dawn climb to about 8°C by midday, creating a cool and somewhat wet atmosphere. Occasional brighter spells may appear, but clouds dominate for much of the day.
Tomorrow sees a crisp start, with a chilly feel lingering after dawn. Early flurries are possible before sunnier skies emerge through midday. Temperatures hover about -1°C early on and near 4°C later, so expect a cool but mostly bright afternoon. The evening might carry brief showers before turning partly cloudy.
Thursday morning might begin with patchy snow, shifting to drier conditions by lunchtime. Daytime temperatures reach about 4°C, while overnight lows dip near -2°C. Brief intervals of sunshine break through, although residual cloud cover could linger. The evening brings a quiet outlook, with gradually clearing skies and calmer weather.
Friday looks overcast, with occasional drizzle likely developing late in the day. Temperatures remain around 5°C in the afternoon and about -2°C overnight. Although clouds persist, the rain may ease to lighter patches by evening. Conditions feel slightly damp, but no significant downpours appear on the horizon.
This weekend promises milder air and periods of patchy rain. Afternoon readings hover near 9°C, while overnight stays about 5°C. Gentle breezes accompany mostly cloudy skies, and showers may echo now and then. Mist could form late, adding a subtle dampness to evening hours and keeping conditions fairly mild. Visibility might be somewhat reduced occasionally overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.