Today, Friday, November 21, will stay mostly bright with abundant sunshine giving way to patchy clouds by afternoon. Temperatures near 5°C and overnight lows about -2°C create a crisp feel. In Okehampton, the sunshine should hold until mid-afternoon, though a brief evening shower could appear before midnight.
Tomorrow brings more clouds and occasional rain, with drizzle possible through midday. Daytime readings hover near 9°C, while early hours hang about 3°C. Light rain may linger into late afternoon, but a few brighter breaks could emerge later. Winds stay gentle, offering relief despite the damp and sometimes breezy spells.
This weekend continues with patchy rain and cooler air spilling over from earlier cloud cover. Daytime values close to 9°C merge with overnight lows near 5°C, and scattered showers might visit occasionally. Brief dry spells look possible around midday, though drizzle could return toward evening. Winds might pick up slightly.
Monday sees moderate rain rolling in from early morning, accompanied by gusty breezes that grow stronger. Highs near 7°C and lows around 6°C keep the day cool, with damp conditions lingering. Showers are likely on and off, making much of the day wet. Overnight rain may taper, leaving cloudy skies behind.
Tuesday is forecast to have patchy rain in some areas, but occasional sunshine might break through. Temperatures near 8°C in the afternoon and about 2°C overnight add a brisk touch. Cloud cover may vary, though many spots could see dry intervals. Conditions remain unsettled until late, with possible clear patches before midnight.
This article was automatically generated
