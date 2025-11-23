Today, Sunday, November 23, sees frequent rain alongside occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C are likely by midday, dipping to about 5°C after dark. Windy spells might add a chill, but calmer moments could bring brief dry intervals. The forecast in Okehampton suggests a generally wet day with limited breaks. Local predictions hint at heavier showers around lunchtime as well and early evening.
Tomorrow appears even wetter from sunrise, with moderate rain persisting through midday. Temperatures about 8°C keep the atmosphere chilly, while lows near 4°C add to the damp vibe. Slight thunder may roll in, and occasional downpours remain likely into late evening, accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day and night.
Expect cooler conditions on Tuesday as daytime temperatures reach about 7°C, dipping near 1°C overnight. Rain remains possible, though brighter spells may peek through by late afternoon. Cloudier periods could linger, bringing occasional drizzle, while calmer winds offer slight warmth. Light breezes might still turn brisk towards evening and nightfall.
Skies look partly cloudy on Wednesday, with temperatures near 7°C by midday and lows around 1°C after sunset. Mist or light rain could pop up briefly, but extended dry spells should maintain a fairly calm setting. A gentle breeze helps ease lingering dampness, and sunshine could break through once again.
A milder trend arrives on Thursday, bringing temperatures near 12°C and early fog that gradually lifts. Minimum values hover about 8°C overnight, allowing a slightly warmer feel. Cloud layers might persist, but only patchy mist is expected in some spots. Overall, conditions seem calmer to peacefully finish out the week.
This article was automatically generated
