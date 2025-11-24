Today is Monday, November 24 in Okehampton, and patchy drizzle is likely from dawn through the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C offer a cool feel, while an occasional breeze might add a slight chill. Some moments of overcast skies could break briefly, but rain remains possible into the evening.
Tomorrow brings less rain, though patchy showers could still appear. Temperatures about 7°C should dominate, with skies turning partly cloudy by midday. Occasional sun might emerge, yet any bright spell may be short. Overnight lows near 1°C make it colder, but conditions remain calm without heavy wind. Expect relaxation overall.
Midweek sees occasional drizzle and patchy rain, with temperatures near 9°C providing a mild shift. Fog may linger early, followed by cloud cover and scattered light showers through late afternoon. Gentle breezes keep conditions tolerable, though dampness might persist. Evening hours look wet again, with no dramatic dip in warmth.
Moving into Thursday, conditions appear milder, with temperatures about 12°C and fog possible in the morning. Cloudy moments alternate with drizzle, while occasional rain might break through the haze. Breezes stay moderate, so any gusts remain manageable. Late afternoon brings lingering cloud cover before evening ushers in mostly calm skies.
For the rest of the week, Friday looks cooler with temperatures near 9°C under patchy cloud. Light rain could return intermittently, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Fog may form after sunset, but any overnight chill remains moderate. Occasional gusts might pick up, yet conditions should stay stable heading into Saturday.
