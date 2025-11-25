Today features patchy rain in the early hours, with intermittent sunny spells by midmorning. Temperatures near 1°C at sunrise will climb to about 8°C by midday. Expect a mostly clear evening as conditions settle down. Some scattered showers may linger, but they should gradually decrease, providing a calmer night.
Tomorrow sees continued patchy rain that could turn into light drizzle. Temperatures about 1°C at dawn will edge up to near 9°C in the afternoon. Intermittent wet spells are likely through midday before easing off slightly. Cloud cover increases later, resulting in a grey, damp evening before conditions briefly brighten overnight.
Thursday, November 27 may bring milder air, with daytime readings near 12°C and lows of about 7°C. Overcast skies dominate, but occasional breaks could reveal some brighter weather. Light rain and drizzle are possible in several spots, so expect a mostly cloudy scene, with showers creeping in towards late afternoon.
Friday looks changeable, starting with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning drizzle. Temperatures near 5°C rise to about 11°C, while patchy rain lingers into the afternoon. Expect more clouds than sun and a brisk breeze as evening approaches, bringing additional wet patches but also occasional clearer spells.
This weekend kicks off with moderate rain and a cooler feel, as the thermometer dips to about 3°C. Daytime highs could reach near 9°C, though rainfall remains likely for much of the day. Conditions may turn misty at times, so anticipate damp weather to persist, especially across Okehampton throughout Saturday.
This article was automatically generated
