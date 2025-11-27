Today looks overcast with patchy rain on and off, bringing a few drizzly spells throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures should hover near 12°C, dipping to about 8°C later on. A moderate breeze adds a slight chill in the air around Okehampton, so be prepared for some damp conditions overall.
Tomorrow brings a mix of showers and heavier bursts, with persistent cloud cover overhead almost all day. Temperatures remain near 9°C by day, then slip to about 5°C at night. Rain might break briefly in the afternoon, though grey skies dominate. Light winds offer little relief from the general coolness.
Saturday, November 29 delivers cooler conditions, with moderate rain anticipated across much of the region at times. Daytime temperatures stay near 7°C, before sinking to about 2°C overnight. Strong gusts may sweep through occasionally, making it feel colder. Showers should linger well into the evening, accompanied by brief clear intervals.
Sunday brightens up significantly, featuring long spells of sunshine and barely a hint of rain. Maximum temperatures reach near 7°C, while nighttime figures dip to about 1°C. Clear skies prevail, offering a crisp and refreshing feel. Any breezes remain light, allowing the sun to shine through uninterrupted for most hours.
Monday welcomes a return of wet weather, with moderate rain likely at intervals. Afternoon temperatures reach near 12°C, contrasting with lows about 2°C overnight. Brisk winds could develop, occasionally intensifying showers. These damp spells may ease later, but clouds persist. The day feels noticeably milder compared to the early weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.