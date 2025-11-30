Today, Sunday, November 30, features light drizzle followed by patchy rain in the region. Skies may clear briefly with temperatures near 8°C by midday and dipping to about 2°C overnight. Breezy conditions are expected, so the weather could feel cooler than the actual reading. It’s a wet start for Okehampton.
Tomorrow promises heavier downpours, pushing temperatures near 12°C and dipping to about 7°C overnight. Continuous rain is expected throughout the day, with brisk gusts making conditions feel quite raw. Light drizzle may mix in, but overall it’s a wet forecast accompanied by strong wind. Umbrellas could stay busy all day.
Tuesday sees a mix of cloud and occasional drizzle, with maximum temperatures near 8°C and lows around 4°C. Early sunshine might appear, but overcast weather soon returns. Patchy rain is possible, though it should be less intense than earlier in the week. Conditions remain cool and somewhat damp. Light winds.
Wednesday brings moderate rain, with temperatures near 8°C by midday and dipping to about 3°C overnight. Brief dry spells may break up the showers, but damp conditions persist. Cloud cover stays thick, and chilly wind adds an extra bite to the forecast as evening approaches. An umbrella remains quite handy.
Thursday remains restless with moderate rainfall and peak temperatures about 7°C. Overnight lows drop near 3°C, and occasional drizzle lingers. Sunny breaks might appear in the late morning, but the overall weather leans wet. Breezes ease slightly, yet conditions occasionally still feel chilly for the remainder of the day. Showers.
