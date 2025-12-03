Sunday sees moderate rain mixed with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 13°C keep things milder, with overnight lows about 9°C. Thicker clouds remain overhead, offering only very fleeting breaks for glimpses of clearer skies. Rainfall intensity varies, sometimes moderate, sometimes lighter, but consistently present. Winds ease slightly, though moisture lingers in the air. This finale to the week covers a wide area, including Okehampton, concluding a stretch dominated by damp and rather unsettled conditions.