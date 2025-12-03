Today, Wednesday, December 3 starts mostly clear before rain moves in later, bringing occasional drizzle that might intensify by evening. Temperatures near 9°C, with lighter spells about 3°C early on, create cool conditions under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain from dawn, with a high chance of wet weather persisting throughout midday. Temperatures about 6°C, dipping near 1°C late, continue the chilly trend. Drizzle hangs around the region most of the day, and intermittent cloud cover keeps things gloomy.
Friday brings moderate rain in the morning and showery spells later. Temperatures near 12°C but dipping about 2°C early on, ensuring noticeable contrast. Persistent clouds hang overhead, occasionally breaking for brief brighter intervals. Winds increase noticeably, adding an unsettled feel that can linger well into the evening.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, bringing widespread showers that may intensify. Temperatures about 10°C help keep the air damp, while stronger breezes amplify the chilly sensation. Thick cloud cover persists, accompanied by sporadic drizzle. Any drier spells appear short, keeping conditions unsettled for much of the day.
Sunday sees moderate rain mixed with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 13°C keep things milder, with overnight lows about 9°C. Thicker clouds remain overhead, offering only very fleeting breaks for glimpses of clearer skies. Rainfall intensity varies, sometimes moderate, sometimes lighter, but consistently present. Winds ease slightly, though moisture lingers in the air. This finale to the week covers a wide area, including Okehampton, concluding a stretch dominated by damp and rather unsettled conditions.
