Today, Tuesday, December 2, in Okehampton brings patchy rain and light drizzle, with temperatures near 8°C by midday. Skies may stay overcast, though a few clearer spells could appear later. Evening lows fall to about 3°C, so anticipate a chilly night, but not an icy one. It remains fairly breezy.
Tomorrow continues with rain on and off, and breezes picking up slightly. Temperatures hover near 9°C, slipping to about 3°C overnight. Some brighter intervals could emerge, but expect occasional drizzle throughout the day. Stronger gusts are possible, yet conditions should remain manageable. Rainfall might intensify very briefly in the afternoon.
Thursday sees rainfall, with grey skies overhead. Afternoon peaks hover near 8°C, dropping to about 4°C later. Drizzle may persist, and the breeze could feel brisk heading into evening. Dry spells might break the gloom, but wet patches remain a likelihood. Expect a damp feel throughout most of the day.
Friday remains unsettled with periods of moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures reach near 10°C, while nights drop to about 2°C. Clouds dominate overhead, although a short sunny break is not ruled out. Wind gusts may occasionally strengthen, so scattered showers could be blown through quickly. Evening hours remain rather damp.
This weekend promises patchy rain and overcast skies, with highs near 8°C and lows about 6°C. Showers may linger, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Brighter glimpses might appear, yet cloud cover stays dominant. Breezes could ease, leaving a calmer end to the week. Overall, conditions remain mild yet somewhat damp.
This article was automatically generated
