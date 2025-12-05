Today, Friday, December 5, in Okehampton sees steady rain rolling in from the morning, accompanied by quite strong breezes that could pick up later. Temperatures near 11°C might dip early, hinting at a chilly start. This forecast indicates persistent drizzle through midday, keeping conditions quite damp well into the evening.
Tomorrow features patchy rain mixing with occasional dry spells. Early rumblings of thunder could happen, but lighter showers should dominate much of the day. Temperatures about 10°C will maintain a brisk feel under breezy skies. Some breaks in the cloud cover may give hints of brighter weather, offering calm spells.
This weekend encourages more cloud build-up and potential drizzle. A few intervals of dryness might appear, yet the forecast points toward on-and-off showers. Temperatures hovering near 13°C promise mildly comfortable conditions. Although skies remain mostly grey, sporadic breaks could let a brief touch of brightness sneak through during midday periods.
Monday looks predominantly cloudy, hosting intermittent rain. The forecast estimates temperatures close to 12°C, accompanied by softer winds for a gentler feel. Though much of the day stays overcast, occasional lulls in rainfall could arise. These quieter spells might briefly ease the lingering dampness before clouds roll back overhead.
Tuesday appears unsettled, bringing heavier rain and stronger gusts especially by midday. Conditions indicate a chilly breeze despite temperatures about 13°C. Grey skies are likely to dominate, setting a gloomy scene well into the afternoon. Brief pauses in rainfall may occur, but the overall forecast suggests another wet day ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.