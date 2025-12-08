Today, Monday, December 8, in Okehampton sees moderate rain sticking around from morning through the evening. Expect drizzly weather with thick clouds and temperatures near 11°C. Some brief calmer spells might show up, but the day stays mostly wet. Breezy gusts may develop in the afternoon, adding an extra chill.
Tomorrow continues the forecast for rain, with moderate downpours likely on and off. Temperatures hover about 13°C and might feel a touch milder, although persistent showers keep conditions damp. Skies stay overcast, bringing occasional heavier bursts as the day goes on. A few late-day breaks could appear briefly.
Wednesday could bring patchy rain with possible drizzle early on. Temperatures hover near 10°C, ensuring it remains a bit chilly. A few brighter moments may emerge, but cloudy skies likely dominate much of the day’s weather outlook. Winds may ease slightly, offering a calmer, though still grey, experience.
Thursday keeps the soggy theme alive, with patchy showers and conditions remaining grey. Temperatures hold at about 10°C, so layers might be a good plan if heading out. Drizzle may develop toward evening, but patches of lighter cloud could briefly break through. The overall damp forecast remains a key feature.
Friday wraps up the week on a rainy note, featuring moderate downpours and temperatures near 10°C. Occasional showers are expected throughout, maintaining a cool and unsettled vibe. Despite the damp outlook, any breaks in rainfall could offer fleeting relief before more clouds gather. Overall, expect a continued wet pattern to dominate.
