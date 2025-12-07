Today (Sunday, December 7) in Okehampton delivers moderate rain and frequent drizzle. Temperatures hover about 13°C, with persistent showers likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Cloudy skies dominate, creating a damp atmosphere that continues into the evening and keeps conditions grey overall.
Tomorrow remains wet, bringing moderate rain once more. Temperatures near 11°C keep things cool, with steady showers, grey skies, and occasional drizzle. Only brief breaks might appear, but rainfall stays prominent, ensuring a soggy day that extends from morning into late evening.
Tuesday continues the pattern with moderate downpours, though slightly warmer temperatures linger about 13°C. Rain remains a key feature of the forecast, paired with breezy conditions and thick cloud cover. Brief lulls in the showers may pop up, yet the general outlook stays rainy and grey through late afternoon.
Wednesday sees patchy rain and cooler weather, with temperatures about 10°C. Morning conditions could be misty, gradually clearing to reveal occasional drizzle by midday. Later in the afternoon, cloudy periods persist, and the damp air lingers across much of the region, keeping overall conditions subdued into the evening.
Thursday holds mostly dry spells under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 10°C. Minimal rain is expected, creating milder weather than recent days. Intervals of sunshine could appear, offering pleasant moments before dusk. Gentle breezes are likely, avoiding strong gusts. This weekend looks calm, though overnight mist may arise in sheltered spots. Patchy cloud cover lingers, but daytime conditions should remain fair, providing a much-needed break from consistent showers.
