Thursday holds mostly dry spells under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 10°C. Minimal rain is expected, creating milder weather than recent days. Intervals of sunshine could appear, offering pleasant moments before dusk. Gentle breezes are likely, avoiding strong gusts. This weekend looks calm, though overnight mist may arise in sheltered spots. Patchy cloud cover lingers, but daytime conditions should remain fair, providing a much-needed break from consistent showers.