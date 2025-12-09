Today, Tuesday, December 9, promises steady downpours and persistent grey skies. In Okehampton, conditions stay wet from early morning, with heavy showers likely into the afternoon. Brief breaks in the clouds may appear, but rain looks set to dominate. Temperatures hover near 13°C, easing to about 8°C once night falls.
Tomorrow brings calmer conditions, with patchy rain giving way to occasional cloudy spells through midday. A few pockets of brightness could emerge, though a scattered shower is still possible. Temperatures reach near 10°C before settling to about 5°C late in the night.
Thursday looks mostly grey, with thicker cloud cover and brief bursts of light rain around midday. Some drizzle might visit in the early evening. Temperatures approach near 10°C, then drop to about 5°C under lingering clouds, adding a slight chill to the overnight hours.
Friday initially welcomes brighter skies, thanks to morning sunshine lingering into early afternoon. However, light rain could slip in later, especially towards dusk, leaving occasional damp patches. Temperatures climb to about 9°C and gradually fall to near 5°C, hinting at a cool, cloudy evening ahead.
This weekend promises a slightly cooler feel, with Saturday offering cloudier intervals and a small chance of drizzle. Morning mist may develop in some spots, but occasional sunshine could break through. Temperatures are near 9°C during the day, sliding to about 4°C overnight for a brisk late finish. A light breeze may drift in, keeping conditions fresh throughout the evening. Expect some clouds to linger quietly well past nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
