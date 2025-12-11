Today, Thursday, December 11, sees patchy rain mixing with occasional cloud cover, bringing a few drizzly spells in the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C keep the day mild, though breezes might pick up before sundown. Evening hours could still feature light rain, so overall it’s a damp day.
Tomorrow continues with more cloud cover and possible rain in the morning. Temperatures about 8°C ensure a cool feel, but occasional sunny breaks could appear by midday. Okehampton might see a brief lull in showers late afternoon, bringing a chance for drier conditions toward evening.
The weekend arrives Saturday with patchy rain returning, accompanied by temperatures near 12°C. On-and-off drizzle could appear in the afternoon, and the evening looks wetter as moderate showers move through. A few pockets of calm weather might break up the gloom amid brief lighter spells.
The weekend continues Sunday, delivering heavier and steady rain at times and temperatures about 12°C. Afternoon hours seem soggy, with steady downpours likely through early evening. Later on, moderate showers carry on, keeping conditions unsettled well into the night.
The new week brings grey skies Monday, with temperatures near 10°C and periods of drizzle persisting from dawn. Rain may be moderate in spots, with slightly heavier showers possible by late afternoon. Intermittent light rain could ease occasionally, but overcast skies are set to dominate. Conditions stay damp for much of the day, wrapping up the week with a soggy note. Overnight breezes remain gentle, maintaining a cool, moist atmosphere. Rain persists after midnight.
