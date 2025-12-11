The new week brings grey skies Monday, with temperatures near 10°C and periods of drizzle persisting from dawn. Rain may be moderate in spots, with slightly heavier showers possible by late afternoon. Intermittent light rain could ease occasionally, but overcast skies are set to dominate. Conditions stay damp for much of the day, wrapping up the week with a soggy note. Overnight breezes remain gentle, maintaining a cool, moist atmosphere. Rain persists after midnight.