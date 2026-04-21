A small Chagford-based charity is working to help farmers in Africa adapt to climate change by helping them switch from cotton to fruit production.
The Joliba Trust has enlisted the help of fruit tree growers in Devon to share experience and expertise with farmers in Mali, and is now holding its Orchards for Mali Fundraising Campaign to help plant more orchards in the African country. The campaign is part of the Earth Raise match-funding initiative, organised by the charity Big Give, which holds match-funding events throughout the year.
Caroline Hart, trustee for the Joliba Trust, said: “I’ve always felt lucky to live on Dartmoor, a place with plentiful water, green fields and orchards but we have seen more water restrictions here in recent years as climate patterns change so I feel it is more important than ever to support people in places seeing more drought conditions like Mali.”
In Mali, rising temperatures are forcing farmers to abandon cotton production due to water shortages, and they are now turning to fruit and nut trees to provide for the future.
Aboubacar Kone is one farmer from Mali who has already benefited from the scheme. He said: “As soon as I heard about Joliba’s orchard project I applied. I dug two water points and planted 200 papaya saplings. After seven months, I started harvesting fruit and raised £1,800, not counting the fruits consumed in our family and those I gave to neighbours and friends. I am really happy and sincerely thank those who have trusted and helped me.”
The charity works with volunteers, including women and unemployed young people, to plant drought-resistant orchards of fruit and nut trees such as guava, papaya, shea and cashew. The project is intended to improve farmland, prevent flooding and restore biodiversity.
To find out more about the charity, visit jolibatrust.org or donate to the campaign at donate.biggive.org.
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