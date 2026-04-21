Aboubacar Kone is one farmer from Mali who has already benefited from the scheme. He said: “As soon as I heard about Joliba’s orchard project I applied. I dug two water points and planted 200 papaya saplings. After seven months, I started harvesting fruit and raised £1,800, not counting the fruits consumed in our family and those I gave to neighbours and friends. I am really happy and sincerely thank those who have trusted and helped me.”