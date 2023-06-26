Okehampton town councillors have approved to support the ‘20 is plenty for Devon’ speeding campaign that aims to reduce speed limits in Devon towns and villages to 20mph.
At the lastest meeting, councillors agreed that action was needed to resolve speeding problems in Okehampton, especially along Crediton Road and Exeter Road, and acknowledged the campaign could help tackle the issues.
Cllr Michael Ireland said: ‘I frequently see the fairly high speeds cars travel through the area. I certainly think something needs to be done to reduce the speeds, so if 20’s it, then it’s it because they go faster anyway. I’d support it.’
Cllr Tony Leech also lent his support for the campaign. He added: ‘I think one of the biggest issues for our rural roads are the single track roads. We have horses, tractors, people all together and some of the speeds the traffic goes along those roads should be criminal so I would agree with it in that aspect.’
However, councillors also queried whether driver would take notice of a reduced speed limit, pointing out that many residents say there is little regard for the current 30mph speed limit.
Cllr Ann Wood said: ‘I think 20 is a good idea but I think the policing of it is going to be very difficult because we know people don’t stick at 30mph and they don’t stick to 60mph on the large roads.’
Despite this, councillors still agreed to join the campaign with the first webinar meeting held yesterday (June 28).
Currently, around seven or eight parish council across Devon are supporting the initiative which aims to make 20mph the default speed limit in areas where motor vehicles and people mix. Currently, 30mph is the default speed limit.