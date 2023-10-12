The Okehampton and District Lions Club has thanked the local community for their support at the 70s and 80s night which raised over £1,500 for two local causes – the Lions Club and the Charter Hall Roof Fund.
The evening held in the Charter Hall was a complete sellout and kicked off with The Stereo Problems, a local teen band from Okehampton College who have been on the stages of local festivals all summer, who played a set that filled the dance floor.
This was followed by another band The Flaming Emmets who had the dance floor singing along and enjoying the music of the era. Meanwhile, DJ Toot spun some serious mixes which not only catered for everyone’s tastes but kept the crowd on their feet while the band Ungentlemanly Conduct got themselves ready for the headlining set.