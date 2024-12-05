FIRE crews from Okehampton and Chagford fought a property fire at Spreyton this morning, Thursday, December 5.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that it received a telephone call at 5.41am to report the domestic house fire but added that it was confirmed that all persons had been evacuated.
A fire engine from Chagford and two fire engines from Okehampton attended and confirmed there was smoke issuing from the ground floor upon their attendance.
A fire was confirmed, contained to the larder and involved lithium ion batteries.
Fire crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and one positive pressure ventilation fan to put out the fire.
The last crew left the scene at 8.11am.