Combine harvester and standing crops destroyed near Drewsteignton
Devon and Somerset Firefighters at the scene of the combine harvester fire at Drewsteignton.
FIRE crews from North Tawton, Torrington, Chagford, Moretonhampstead and Danes Castle and Middlemoor from Exeter attended a combine harvester fire at Drewsteignton on Saturday, August 13, after Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) was alerted to the incident at 2.07pm.
A DSFRS spokesperson said: “Our water bowser, along with the ATV from Middlemoor Fire Station and several appliances have been at a combine harvester fire in Drewsteignton.
“The fire spread to multiple corn fields but was quickly stopped by crews and local farmers.”
The firefighters used beaters, hose reel jets and foam jets to put out the fire.
Approximately 10 crew of standing crops and 100 metres of hedgerow and the combine harvester were destroyed by the fire.
The firefighters left the scene at 5.40pm and said that the cause of the fire was accidental.
