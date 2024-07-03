POLICE are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following burglaries at two homes in Winkleigh.
Offenders targeted the two properties in the west of the village at around 12.30am on Tuesday, June 25.
They escaped with a quantity of Euros from one home and targeted vehicles from both properties. The stolen vehicles were located nearby and returned to their owners.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers are investigating and asking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the Old Barn Close, Southernhay or Torrington Road area of the village to contact them.
They would especially like to hear from anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras in the surrounding area who may have captured the incidents.
Please contact police online (https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/search?q=contact ) or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference number 50240155719.